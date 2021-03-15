Twin Tree Management LP Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB stock opened at $133.47 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

