Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

