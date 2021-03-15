Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $44.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,732. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

