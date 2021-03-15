U Network Price Up 51.9% This Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, U Network has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and $2.22 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000048 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

U Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

