UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €112.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €133.28 ($156.80).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €103.04 ($121.22) on Friday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

