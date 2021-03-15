UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $75.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

