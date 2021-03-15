Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.92.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $318.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.34. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $153,942,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $74,905,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

