Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $361.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $310.00 to $361.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.92.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock opened at $318.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $351.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.