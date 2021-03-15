Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.90

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 3438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCTT. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $780,534. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

