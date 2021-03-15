Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Up 63.7% in February

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the February 11th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

UGP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

