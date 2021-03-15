Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.70

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 88310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.