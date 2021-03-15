Unido EP Trading Up 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $13.54 million and $441,669.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.46 or 0.00454238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00062003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00095891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00070809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.00575939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,655,587 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars.

