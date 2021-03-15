Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 1-Day Volume Hits $23.49 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be bought for about $30.59 or 0.00056130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $103.91 million and approximately $23.49 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.16 or 0.00238811 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,271.21 or 0.02332407 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,396,666 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

