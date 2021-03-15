United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Up 8.3%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.69 and last traded at $60.94. Approximately 35,160,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 16,164,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.29.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Get United Airlines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in United Airlines by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 48,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,007,000 after purchasing an additional 373,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.