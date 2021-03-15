United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) & MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Head-To-Head Contrast

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and MVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 22.36% 9.20% 1.08% MVB Financial 17.16% 13.86% 1.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Community Banks and MVB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $657.42 million 4.81 $185.72 million $2.38 15.32 MVB Financial $146.96 million 2.89 $26.99 million $2.16 16.66

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. United Community Banks pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MVB Financial pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

United Community Banks has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Community Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of MVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Community Banks and MVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 2 2 0 2.50 MVB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

United Community Banks currently has a consensus target price of $22.38, suggesting a potential downside of 38.63%. MVB Financial has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 51.38%. Given United Community Banks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than MVB Financial.

Summary

United Community Banks beats MVB Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits. The company also offers investment products; insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities; reinsurance on a property insurance contract; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, brokerage and advisory, and other financial services. It serves individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations. The company operates through 163 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as automated teller machines, and internet and telephone banking services. The company operates fifteen full-service banking branches; twelve mortgage offices in West Virginia; and three in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

