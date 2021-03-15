United States Steel (NYSE:X) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $46,174,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,987,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after buying an additional 1,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

