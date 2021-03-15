United States Steel (NYSE:X) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. United States Steel traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 2174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on X. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $46,174,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,987,000. State Street Corp increased its position in United States Steel by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

