United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Steel for the first quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. The company should gain from its efforts to improve its cost structure and operations as well as higher steel prices. Its strategic investments should also boost its capability and efficiency. Its Big River investment is expected to contribute to its margins. Moreover, the company’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, weak demand is hurting U.S. Steel’s tubular business. While market conditions have somewhat improved of late, lower shipments are likely to weigh on Flat-Rolled margins in the first quarter. The company’s European business is also facing challenges from raw material cost inflation.”

X has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:X traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 417,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,175,662. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

