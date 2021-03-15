United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Short Interest Down 43.8% in February

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of UNTN opened at $24.10 on Monday. United Tennessee Bankshares has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30.

Get United Tennessee Bankshares alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

About United Tennessee Bankshares

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement account, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for United Tennessee Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Tennessee Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.