Urus (URUS) Trading Down 17.8% This Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $181,668.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $13.67 or 0.00022583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00441241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00062876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00091822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.51 or 0.00506281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.