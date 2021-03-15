US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of US Foods worth $25,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in US Foods by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in US Foods by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in US Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in US Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of USFD opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

