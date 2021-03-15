USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Trading 6% Higher

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) shares traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.81. 351,661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 227,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $705.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

