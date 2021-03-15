Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Coty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.