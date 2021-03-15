Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,452,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $63,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of -415.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

