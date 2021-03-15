Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

VLY opened at $14.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

