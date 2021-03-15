Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

VMI stock opened at $248.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.44. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $248.95. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.