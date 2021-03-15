VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Shares Bought by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 255,301 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 124,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the period.

MLN opened at $21.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

