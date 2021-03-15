Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,959. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.