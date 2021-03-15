Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the February 11th total of 262,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,547,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.52 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

