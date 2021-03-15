Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,719.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,674.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 679,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,188,000 after acquiring an additional 669,114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.35. 129,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,270. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

