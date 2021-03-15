Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VREX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,985. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

