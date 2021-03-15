Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $39,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $128.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $316.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.