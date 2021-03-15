Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,005.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,661 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 59,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $182.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $184.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

