Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) SVP Sells $102,480.00 in Stock

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $59.08 on Monday. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $686.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,061,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,017,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,906,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1,231.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

