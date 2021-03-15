Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $191.96 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.38.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

