Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,076,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $84.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

