Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JD.com by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in JD.com by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on JD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. The firm has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

