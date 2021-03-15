Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 822,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 799,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,132,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 791,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

