Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

CNI opened at $115.69 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.08.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

