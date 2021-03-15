Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after acquiring an additional 729,462 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 34.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,401,000 after purchasing an additional 509,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 47.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,145,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 367,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,615 shares in the last quarter.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

