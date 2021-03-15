Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,493 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fastly by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly stock opened at $75.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -117.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,795 shares of company stock worth $18,633,243 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

