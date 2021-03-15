Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 663 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Providence Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Providence Service by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in The Providence Service by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $155.58 on Monday. The Providence Service Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $156.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2,483.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

