Veritable L.P. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

VMBS opened at $53.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

