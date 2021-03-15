Veritable L.P. Grows Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 157,201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,209,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 519,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,645,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 55,032 shares of company stock worth $1,064,108 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.80 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.