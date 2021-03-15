Veritable L.P. Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $135.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.30. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $136.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

