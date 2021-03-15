Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,687,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $151.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.57.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

