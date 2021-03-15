Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in PPL by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $13,835,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

