Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 754 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of PIPR opened at $123.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $124.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

