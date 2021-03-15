Veriti Management LLC Buys New Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Federal Signal stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

