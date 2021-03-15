Veriti Management LLC Invests $66,000 in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE SJI opened at $27.93 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

